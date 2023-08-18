San Diego's Office of Emergency Services prepares for Hilary, sandbags available

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego's Operations Center is monitoring Hurricane Hilary closely in wake of Southern California's first-ever Tropical Storm watch. The team at the center is adjusting its plan based on it what it learned during the winter storm season, in which the area saw record rainfall.

Chris Heiser from the Office of Emergency Services says they feel prepared. The winter storms helped inform OES about which areas are especially prone to flooding. Mission Valley, of course, is a common flooding spot during heavy storms and a place OES will be monitoring this weekend.

Friday morning, the city announced its Stormwater Department is placing temporary "no parking" signs in low-lying and flood-risk areas, especially nearby San Diego River crossings. Workers will also clean out storm drains and inlets that have significant debris buildup. Additionally, they'll be monitoring 15 pump stations and more than 46,000 storm drains citywide for any issues.

Street sweeping will be done as well to lower the amount of trash and pollution that will inevitably enter the waterways during the storm, the city says.

Residents can pick up to 10 sandbags at several locations around the area. People will have to fill them up themselves, and the city recommends buying sand at local hardware stores and landscape suppliers. The following sandbag will be open from 1 to 7 p.m.:



Council District 1 - Pacific Beach Recreation Center, 1405 Diamond St.

- Pacific Beach Recreation Center, 1405 Diamond St. Council District 2 (inland) - North Clairemont Recreation Center, 4421 Bannock Ave.

- North Clairemont Recreation Center, 4421 Bannock Ave. Council District 2 (coastal) - Robb Field Athletic Area, 2525 Bacon St.

- Robb Field Athletic Area, 2525 Bacon St. Council District 3 - Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive.

- Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive. Council District 4 - Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Drive.

- Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Drive. Council District 5 - Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive.

- Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive. Council District 6 - Standley Recreation Center, 3585 Governor Dr.

- Standley Recreation Center, 3585 Governor Dr. Council District 7 - Allied Gardens Recreation Center, 5155 Greenbrier Ave.

- Allied Gardens Recreation Center, 5155 Greenbrier Ave. Council District 8 - San Ysidro Community Activity Center, 179 Diza Road.

- San Ysidro Community Activity Center, 179 Diza Road. Council District 9 - City Heights Recreation Center, 4380 Landis St.

Santa Clara Recreation Center, located at 1008 Santa Clara Pl., will serve as an additional sandbag distribution site.



- City Heights Recreation Center, 4380 Landis St.

The City of San Diego has not been hit by a hurricane in 165 years. As of Friday morning, it's still not a guarantee Hilary will be at hurricane strength when it reaches the area. Meteorologists are projecting it to be a tropical storm by Sunday.

A number of variables will determine that, but still, emergency management officials have new tools in place to help track the impact of the storm and get important information out, including theSan Diego Hazard Dashboard. The dashboard take web pages with crucial information people commonly look for via Google at and consolidates them in one easy to find place.

"For us in the EOC, we will be in the lowest level of activation — ready — but as it escalates, we'll start bringing in the other individuals to staff the EOC," an emergency official told ABC 10News on Thursday.

If the storm were to miss the city limits of San Diego but stay in the county, the operations center would be ready to assist where needed.

The City of San Diego provided the following safety tips for residents preparing for the rain and possible flooding:



Sweep and pick up trash, leaves, grass clippings and other debris that collect around storm drains and curb gutters near your home.

Keep the lid securely closed on trash and recycle bins when placing them out on the street for collection. Place each bin approximately two to three feet away from the curb so as not to impede the stormwater flowing on the street.

Proactively turn off irrigation to save water and minimize runoff.

Inspect your property or surroundings for loose tree branches or trees that could be vulnerable to high winds and rain and prepare accordingly.

Know the safest routes to and from your home or property should flooding occur.

Slow down and do not drive, ride or walk through flood waters.

Do not open or lift manhole covers in the event of street flooding.

The city says people can report flooding, downed trees or other storm-related problems via the Get It Done app or calling 619-527-7500. Of course, if it's a life-threatening emergency, call 911 ASAP. The City’s Storm Preparedness page has more information and resources to help you prepare for Hilary.