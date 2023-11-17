San Diego Zoo welcomes first De Brazza's monkey in 26 years

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Zoo welcomes a newborn De Brazza's monkey, marking the first birth of this species at the zoo in 26 years.

The baby was born on Oct. 28 to parents Lillie and Augustus, the zoo said in a press release Wednesday. The little creature, whose gender is yet to be determined, can be seen clinging tightly to its mother's chest, forging a strong bond in these early days.

Over the next few weeks, the infant is expected to take its first steps and begin the adventure of climbing. It will remain in close proximity to its mother until it reaches approximately 1 year old, when the weaning process typically occurs, according to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

Additionally, the zoo will begin its holiday festivities on Dec. 8 with extended hours until 8 p.m.

