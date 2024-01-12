San Diego Zoo celebrates birth of four monkeys to kick off new year

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — To kick off the new year, the San Diego Zoo celebrated the recent births of four monkeys, according to a press release sent by the zoo.

Two were squirrel monkeys — one born on Nov. 27 and the other born on Nov. 28. The third was a Schmidt's red-tailed monkey, born on Oct. 28. The fourth, a DeBrazza's monkey, was born on Oct. 28, according to the release.

"All four of the infants are doing very well, bonding with their very attentive mothers and nursing frequently," the release said.

Visitors can visit the newly born monkeys in different zoo habitats. They will also see the infants with their mothers.

"As the infants grow, they will become more active, spending much of their waking hours playing," the press release states.

The squirrel monkeys will be at Wildlife Explorer’s Basecamp, the Schmidt’s red-tailed monkeys at the Zoo’s Ituri Forest and the De Brazza’s monkeys at the Lost Forest habitat.