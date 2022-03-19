San Diego VA Medical Center renamed after fallen US Army nurse

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Jennifer Moreno was just 25-years-old when she died.

The Army captain and nurse was killed during a deployment to Afghanistan in 2013 while trying to help a fallen fellow soldier.

"She was always somebody to put others before her," said Moreno's sister, Yaritza Cordova.

"It's been eight years but its also really fresh at the same time."

Growing up, Cordova says they were close and remembers Moreno taking care of her like a second mother. When Moreno enlisted, Cordova says the whole family was extremely proud.

"She lived her life in a really just magical way. She worked hard for what she had and took pride in that but still remained really really humble."

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden signed a law officially renaming the San Diego VA Medical Center in La Jolla after Captain Moreno. The legislation was introduced by local Congressman Mike Levin.

"She really did represent the very best of our community and of that sacrifice, that service, and my hope is that she'll serve as an inspiration to young people," Levin told ABC 10 News.

The facility is now the first in the country of its kind to be named after a female servicemember of color. Cordova says it's a tremendous honor that ensures her sister's legacy will live on.

"I am really grateful, my family is really grateful and it's just such an honor to have her represent women in the military.