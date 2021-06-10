San Diego Unified seniors celebrate graduation at Petco Park in-person

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Starting Thursday, more than a dozen high schools from the San Diego Unified School District will take over Petco Park as their seniors participate in in-person commencement ceremonies.

Thursday morning, it was Madison High School that took the field.

The graduation stage was set up behind the pitcher’s mound, while the graduates sat in the field level stands behind home plate. An added bonus, the ceremony was shown on the stadium’s gigantic scoreboard which was live-streamed.

The county’s outdoor venue guidelines will be closely followed at the commencement ceremonies which include wearing masks and social distancing.

"It's special. I’m happy we get to have the graduation ceremony because 2020 didn’t have one. So we’re grateful to be here," said graduate Sinenna Martinez.

ABC 10News caught up with graduate Joshua Tranados after the ceremony. He says senior year may not have gone as expected, but in the end, what matters is how it ended.

"Despite the fact that I had to be on zoom for half of my academic life at school. I’m happy I get to be here at Petco Park with my family and I accomplished high school," said Tranados.