San Diego Unified prepares for school year, plans to expand electric bus fleet

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Unified School District is getting ready for the new school year, and so is its fleet of buses. While the fleet is undergoing final maintenance routines, the district announced its plans to triple its fleet of electric buses by the 2026-27 school year.

San Diego Unified currently operates 13 electric buses in its system, which help transport more than 5,000 students daily along with the traditional diesel-engine buses.

There are more than 1,300 routes that run every school day. This includes getting students to and from field trips, athletic events and other extracurricular activities.

All that driving means the buses undergo a rigorous maintenance schedule throughout the year, but summer is the busiest time of year for repairs. A team of 15 technicians is responsible for keeping the buses on the road and knowing when to take them off.

Typical maintenance can include assessments on the engine and transmission, as well as oil changes, brake inspections, and new tire installation.

Older buses are retrofitted with GPS tracking systems, upgraded video surveillance, onboard communication systems, and a Child Check System that alerts drivers when the last passenger has exited.

In addition to maintenance, drivers also prepare for the school year during the summer months. San Diego Unified says driver training and preparation include the following:

At least 20 hours of classroom instruction

At least 20 hours of behind-the-wheel training

Passing a written test, a first aid exam, and a practical driving test

Undergoing a medical exam and obtaining a medical examiner’s certificate

Clearing a Department of Justice background check

Passing drug and alcohol testing

Maintaining a clean driving record and demonstrating strong safety awareness

If you want to learn more about San Diego Unified’s bus fleet and its services, click here.