San Diego Unified offering summer school, free programs to all students

All students in San Diego Unified School District will be able to participate in summer school — both in the classroom and through a variety of activities, everything from photography to kayaking to flying drones.
Posted at 12:57 PM, May 26, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — All students in San Diego Unified School District will be able to participate in summer school — both in the classroom and through a variety of activities, everything from photography to kayaking to flying drones.

All of it, free to families in the district.

Level Up SD was created by the district and the San Diego Foundation and funded by the Board of Education, to the tune of $31 million.

It will include in-person classroom instruction in the mornings at school by San Diego Unified teachers, and then free activities offered by more than 65 local nonprofits from around the city.

It's meant to offset learning loss during the pandemic, and give kids in the district what they say is learning and joy to prepare them academically and emotionally for the fall.

At least 20,000 students have signed up already. Summer school is usually offered to students who are struggling, but Level Up SD is open to all students K-12 who are enrolled in the 2021-2022 school year.

