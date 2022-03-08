San Diego Unified names Lamount Jackson as new district Superintendent

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dr. Lamont Jackson will be the San Diego Unified School District's new superintendent, the San Diego Unified School District Board of Education announced Monday.

Dr. Lamont Jackson was serving as interim superintendent after Cindy Marten stepped down in 2021 to join the Biden administration as the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education.

The Board of Education held an extensive process to find the next superintendent, which included multiple town halls and community meetings for the public to actively participate in the selection process.

San Diego Unified School District has a new superintendent, Dr. Lamont Jackson. (Far left in the pic) Dr. Jackson was serving as the interim super. The decision was unanimous by the board. @10News pic.twitter.com/z6G0NRIaqt — Laura Acevedo (@10NewsAcevedo) March 8, 2022

Dr. Jackson graduated from Clairemont High School and has worked for the district as a classroom teacher, principal and district administrator.

"It is truly an honor to serve as the next superintendent for the San Diego Unified School District," Jackson said.

Regarding his upbringing in San Diego and SDUSD schools, Jackson said, "It is not taken lightly that I would not be here (if not) for the amazing educators and this incredible community."

He was one of two finalists for the role along with Susan Enfield, the superintendent of Highline Public Schools in Washington. Both candidates provided their perspectives on topics such as curriculum, staffing and diversity initiatives.

SDUSD Board Trustee Richard Barrera said, "This is the time when we need a community builder at the helm. And I have never seen a person who builds community as skillfully or powerfully as Dr. Lamont Jackson."

City News Service contributed to this report