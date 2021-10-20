San Diego seeks feedback for plan to help city weather climate change

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego officials asked for public feedback Wednesday on its recently released draft Climate Resilient SD plan, intended to assist in implementing strategies of the city's Climate Action Plan.

Specifically, Climate Resilient SD looks at the past, present, and future conditions of San Diego's primary climate change hazards: wildfires, coastal flooding and erosion, flooding and drought, extreme heat, and sea-level rise.

"The climate crisis is already impacting San Diegans, especially those in frontline communities," said Mayor Todd Gloria.

"We are doing the work needed to prepare our city to overcome these threats while addressing environmental justice. Our efforts to enhance San Diego's resilience will result in many economic, health, and quality of life benefits for all of us."

The plan intends to ensure San Diego will not only have the capacity to respond and recover from climate change hazards but also improve through investments in local communities. In addition, the plan focuses on maintaining critical city services, prioritizing investments for the city's most vulnerable populations, and investing in the areas with the greatest needs.

Residents and members of the public can read the draft, provide feedback and interact with others giving input by visiting the city's Resiliency webpage, Sandiego.gov/sustainability/resilience. Comments can also be submitted to JTMoore@sandiego.gov or mailed to Attn: Climate Resilient SD Team at 9485 Aero Drive, M.S. 413, San Diego, CA 92123.

"Climate change hazards present a risk to San Diego's natural environment, public health and safety, and economic prosperity," said City Planning Director Mike Hansen. "By taking action now, we ensure our city is not only prepared to respond to the impacts of climate change but is actually able to thrive.

"We are committed to planning for a more equitable, sustainable, and healthy future for all San Diegans, especially the most vulnerable who face the greatest risks and have the fewest resources available to respond," Hansen said.

City staff held several outreach events and collected community surveys to develop the draft plan and will continue to solicit additional feedback before finalizing the document. Staff will present the draft to the Planning Commission at its Nov. 4, meeting.

Climate Resilient SD is expected to go to the San Diego City Council for approval by the end of this year.