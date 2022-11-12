San Diego realtor group receives major award at national gathering

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Greater San Diego Association of Realtors announced Friday that it received an award from the National Association of Realtors.

According to a news release, the "Diamond" Commercial Services Accreditation means the association "demonstrated that it met more than 40 benchmarks -- key commercial services and member engagement activities -- during the past year."

"We are honored to have received this coveted award from NAR which recognizes outstanding performance in carrying out commercial real estate programs," said Mike Mercurio, CEO of Greater San Diego Association of Realtors. "We are particularly pleased because this is the first time SDAR has ever achieved the Diamond Award, the highest possible achievement. This recognition is due to the outstanding work of our CRASD Board of Directors and members."

According to SDAR, the accreditation "is designed to assist Realtor associations to develop commercial services, and recruit and retain commercial members in their market, and to acknowledge a commitment to providing commercial services and engaging commercial real estate members."

The national Realtor Conference and Expo was held in Orlando, Florida.

SDAR officials said their group, via its affiliation with the Commercial Real Estate Alliance of San Diego, was also recognized for:

-- informative tours of new local developments for SDAR and CRASD members;

-- hosting "Commercial Connections," a live panel of developers, brokers, and analysts focusing on downtown projects;

-- building relationships with commercial groups, including the American Institute of Architects;

-- conducting 10 SDAR education courses on various commercial real estate topics, and;

-- presenting the "Commercial Scoop" video on various industry sectors, including industrial, commercial and multifamily residential development.