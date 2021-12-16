San Diego ready for increase to city's minimum wage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Mayor Todd Gloria and other leaders are reminding San Diegans that the city’s minimum wage is going up at the start of the new year.

On Jan. 1, 2022, the minimum wage for employees within the city of San Diego, who work at least two hours per week, will increase from $14 to $15.

The city’s minimum wage hike is part of the Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance, which was approved by voters in 2016.

In a statement, Gloria said, “I have long believed that no one who works full time should have to live in poverty, and this increase in our minimum wage is the next step in getting us there. Finally getting the minimum wage in San Diego to $15 fulfills a longtime goal and will make a difference in the lives of thousands of working families in our city. I’m grateful to everyone who has been involved in bringing this significant milestone to fruition.”

According to city officials: “The minimum wage increase is applicable to all industries and businesses, with no exceptions, and tips and gratuities do not count toward payment of minimum wage. Updated notices are available on the City’s Minimum Wage Program website and must be posted in a conspicuous place at any workplace or job site.”

Throughout California, the minimum wage is also set to increase on Jan. 1, 2022. State officials said minimum wage will go to $15 per hour for employers with 26 or more employees, and $14 for employers with 25 or fewer employees.