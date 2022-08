SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are searching for a woman who smashed at least 10 parked vehicles with a golf club in the Encanto area.

Police said the incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. near 62nd Street and Akins Avenue.

Witnesses reported seeing and hearing a woman scream as she broke windshields and side glass on several vehicles.

Officers that were dispatched to the neighborhood searched for the woman but could not locate her.

A motive behind the vandalism was not immediately clear.