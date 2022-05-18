San Diego Police: Underage driver detained after pursuit ends in crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A car crash evolved into a police pursuit that ended in San Diego’s Emerald Hills neighborhood late Tuesday night.

At around 11:15 p.m., San Diego Police said an officer saw a Toyota sedan into a parked vehicle at Bayview Heights Drive and Federal Boulevard in Oak Park.

When the officer attempted to pull over the car, a passenger was seen throwing a handgun out of a window before the driver sped away.

The Toyota led police on a brief pursuit before crashing at 57th and Roswell streets in Emerald Hills.

The passenger fled the wrecked car, but the driver -- who police said was underage -- was detained.

Police are continuing to look for the passenger and determine if the Toyota was stolen.