San Diego Police to hold DUI/driver license checkpoint in undisclosed location

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A DUI/driver's license checkpoint is planned for Wednesday evening at an undisclosed location within the city of San Diego.

From 11 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday, officers will be checking drivers for up-to-date licenses and signs of impaired driving in a location "affording the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence," according to Officer Anthony Obregon of the San Diego Police Department.

He said checkpoint locations are generally placed in areas with the highest rates of collisions and frequency of arrests.

"The deterrent effect of High Visibility Enforcement using both DUI checkpoints and DUI Saturation Patrols has proven to lower the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug-impaired crashes," Obregon wrote in a news release.

"Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely."

Consequences for driving impaired or without a license can include jail time and $10,000 in fines and fees.