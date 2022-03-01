San Diego Police: Teen stabs suspected carjacker in self-defense

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 17-year-old boy was forced to act in self-defense during a carjacking in Mission Valley Tuesday morning, San Diego Police said.

According to police, the teen arrived at his job at the Motel 6 on Hotel Circle when a vehicle pulled up behind him. A man and three women from the vehicle confronted the boy and then attacked him, police said.

As the boy was being attacked, a man from the group got into his car, according to police.

SDPD Lt. Jonathan Lowe said, “Realizing his car was about to get stolen, it seems the victim jumped into his car and the suspect started driving away with the victim in the passenger seat. At some point during the drive, the suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun. In response to a gun being pointed at him, the victim allegedly stabbed the suspect one time in the upper torso.”

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his stab wound. Police said officers went to the hospital to detain him in connection with the incident.

Police did not release any further details on the incident.