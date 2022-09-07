San Diego Police seize $1.2M in cash, drugs from City Heights home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was arrested after drugs, a loaded gun, and more than $1.2 million in cash were found inside a City Heights home during the execution of a search warrant, San Diego Police announced Wednesday.

In a news release, police stated, “An anonymous tip submitted through Crime Stoppers led investigators to the 3100 block of 44th Street, just feet from Monroe Clark Middle School. It is illegal to sell marijuana less than 600 feet from a school campus.”

Acting on the tip, police conducted surveillance on the home and the operation “led to a court-issued search warrant,” police said.

During the execution of the warrant, police discovered a loaded 9mm handgun, ammunition, over $1.2 million in cash, and more than three pounds of cannabis and cannabis products.

San Diego Police said 31-year-old Joshua Santivanez was arrested “for narcotics and weapons-related offenses.”

Police did not release any additional information on the case.