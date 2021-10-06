Watch
San Diego police seek gunman in Fairmount Village shooting

Posted at 3:42 PM, Oct 06, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man who allegedly used a knife to confront another man in the Fairmount Village neighborhood was shot in the leg Wednesday.

The 37-year-old man was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the San Diego Police Department. The gunman fled the scene and remains at large.

Shortly after 9:07 a.m., the shooting victim was driving near 4600 Landis St. when he recognized the suspect, whom police described as a man in his 30s. The motorist stopped, exited his vehicle, and confronted the suspect with a knife, although it was unclear why, police said.

The other man then pulled out a handgun and shot the knife-wielding motorist, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

