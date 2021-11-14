San Diego police search for sex assault suspect

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego police are asking the public to help them find a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in the College West neighborhood Thursday evening.

The attack happened about 6 p.m. Thursday near the 4900 block of Yerba Anita Drive, according to San Diego police Lt. Adam T. Sharki.

Police say the man attacked the 26-year-old woman from behind.

"The woman fought back during the sexual assault and her attacker ran away," said San Diego Police Department Lieutenant Adam T. Sharki.

The suspect is described as a 25- to 29-year-old white man, 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet tall, 190-200 pounds, with short dark hair, thick eyebrows, and a full beard and mustache.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sex Crimes Unit at 619- 531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.