San Diego Police search for missing 19-year-old woman, considered at-risk

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police asked for the public's help in the search for a 19-year-old woman who went missing Friday in the city.

Ruth Nolasco was last seen at around 6 p.m. when she left Sharp Memorial Hospital, 7901 Frost Street, on foot, according to the SDPD.

Nolasco is Hispanic. She stands five feet one inch tall and weighs an estimated 150 pounds, according to the SDPD.

Nolasco has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, blue pants, and black and white tennis shoes, the SDPD reported.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000 or 858-484-3154.

Tipsters can also call San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.