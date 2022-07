SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police Saturday asked for the public's help in finding a 70-year-old man considered at-risk.

Jimmy Presley was last seen about 1 p.m. at 1300 Euclid Ave., according to a San Diego Police Department tweet.

He is described as white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 154 pounds, with white balding hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a dark blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Presley was asked to call 911.