San Diego News

San Diego police respond to stabbing in Webster area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it responded to a stabbing in the Webster area Thursday morning.

According to officers, the department received a call about a fight, possibly a road rage incident, at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

When SDPD arrived on the scene, officers found a victim with a stab wound to the leg, and they stopped the suspect vehicle at the intersection of Euclid and Groveland Drive.

Officers detained the suspect, who was described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 20 and 30. He has long hair and is heavy-set. Officers did not have information on the severity of the victim's injury.

As of 12:30 p.m., roads around Federal Boulevard and Euclid Avenue were closed as officers investigated the crime.

