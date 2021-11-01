1 person injured, gunman sought after shooting during Halloween party in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A gunman was on the loose early Monday morning after a shooting during a Halloween party in Pacific Beach left one person seriously injured.

The incident was reported just before 4 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3800 Jewell Street, according to San Diego Police.

Police at the scene told ABC 10News a party was going on at an apartment unit when a confrontation escalated and then led to one person opening fire.

Police said a man was struck by gunfire in the upper body as many partygoers fled the area. The male victim was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, but police said he was expected to survive.

No other injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, responding officers detained several people at the scene for questioning. ABC 10News learned some of those partygoers were not sober enough to provide proper information, so they were being held until they could give statements.

The gunman was described by police as a Black male in his 20s, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black beanie and a yellow jersey.