San Diego Police: Pedestrian suffers fractures to legs after being hit by car

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A pedestrian suffered fractures to both of his legs after being hit by a car in the Fairmont Park neighborhood late Monday evening, San Diego Police said.

The collision occurred just after 11:50 p.m.in the 3800 block of Home Avenue, at the Federal Blvd. crosswalk, according to police.

Police said a 23-year-old man was in the crosswalk when a Toyota Camry approached the intersection and then struck him.

The victim was hospitalized after suffering an open fracture to his left leg and a closed fracture to his right lower leg.

The Camry’s 49-year-old female driver was not hurt in the crash.

Police said the incident is being investigated by the Traffic Division and “fault is yet to be determined in this collision.”