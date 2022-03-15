Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

San Diego Police: Pedestrian suffers fractures to legs after being hit by car

webster_fairmont_park_crash1_031422.jpg
KGTV
webster_fairmont_park_crash1_031422.jpg
webster_fairmont_park_crash3_031422.jpg
webster_fairmont_park_crash2_031422.jpg
Posted at 8:26 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 11:26:31-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A pedestrian suffered fractures to both of his legs after being hit by a car in the Fairmont Park neighborhood late Monday evening, San Diego Police said.

The collision occurred just after 11:50 p.m.in the 3800 block of Home Avenue, at the Federal Blvd. crosswalk, according to police.

Police said a 23-year-old man was in the crosswalk when a Toyota Camry approached the intersection and then struck him.

The victim was hospitalized after suffering an open fracture to his left leg and a closed fracture to his right lower leg.

The Camry’s 49-year-old female driver was not hurt in the crash.

Police said the incident is being investigated by the Traffic Division and “fault is yet to be determined in this collision.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!

Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!