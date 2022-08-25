San Diego police officer fatally shoots dog at East Village homeless camp

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A lawman fatally shot a dog that charged officers at an East Village homeless encampment Thursday.

San Diego Police Department personnel were working with homeless people to get tents and other possessions off a sidewalk in the 100 block of 17th Street when the animal approached them aggressively at about 8 a.m., SDPD Officer David O'Brien said.

Fearing for his safety, one of the officers fired three rounds, killing the dog, O'Brien said.

No other injuries were reported.

Before the shooting, police had reported that a dog in the area was aggressive toward passers-by, O'Brien said.