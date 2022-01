SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A person fleeing from San Diego Police on a motorcycle died Thursday after crashing into a guardrail near Wabash Park in City Heights.

The pursuit began when the rider refused to yield and sped away from officers attempting make a traffic stop at around 1:30 a.m. near City Heights, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The unidentified person hit a guardrail on University Avenue near Wabash Avenue, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was released.