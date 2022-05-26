San Diego Police: Man stabbed during argument over sale of home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 50-year-old man was stabbed several times during an altercation in the City Heights neighborhood of San Diego, police said Thursday.

San Diego Police Department officers were called at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday to 4003 Dwight St. where they learned the victim and his girlfriend had returned home from a walk and found three people inside their home, said Officer Robert Heims.

The group began an argument inside the home about the sale of the residence. The arguing group moved outside to the porch, and the victim was stabbed three times, Heims said.

The suspects ran away eastbound on Dwight Street after the fight.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the girlfriend was not injured, police said.

Detectives from the department's Mid-City Division are investigating this stabbing and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 619- 516-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.