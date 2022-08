SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times Sunday while walking in the Teralta West neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported at 1:47 a.m. Sunday on 43rd Street at Orange Avenue, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the officer said.

SDPD gang detectives were investigating the shooting.