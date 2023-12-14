San Diego Police: Man shot in parking structure next to Hilton Bayfront hotel

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A shooting at a parking structure next to the Hilton Bayfront hotel in downtown San Diego left a man injured early Wednesday morning.

SDPD officials said the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. on the second floor of the parking structure on 1 Park Boulevard.

ABC 10News learned the male victim was found with at least two gunshot wounds and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The unidentified victim’s condition was not immediately known.

Police shut down the parking structure due to the investigation.