San Diego Police: Man shot in chest at Rolando apartment complex

Posted at 4:26 PM, Jul 24, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was hospitalized early Sunday after being shot in the chest at an apartment complex in the Rolando neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said.

The shots-fired call was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday on 63rd Avenue near El Cajon Boulevard, SDPD Sgt. David Yu said.

Officers responded to the scene and found blood and an injured man, the sergeant said.

The victim was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

No suspect description was immediately released.

