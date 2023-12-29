Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

San Diego police looking for missing 81-year-old woman

Maria Gamez -- missing 81-year-old woman
San Diego Police Department
Maria Gamez was last seen near 5400 University Ave. about 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the SDPD.
Maria Gamez -- missing 81-year-old woman
Posted at 3:45 PM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 18:45:43-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Police Department asked the public for help Friday to find an 81-year-old woman.

Maria Gamez was last seen near 5400 University Ave. about 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the SDPD.

Gamez was described as an 81-year-old Hispanic woman, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She is also considered to be at risk, although her condition was not provided.

Anyone with information about Gamez was urged to call the SDPD at 619- 531-2204.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today

Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today