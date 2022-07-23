San Diego Police K-9 recovering after being stabbed by suspect during chase 

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A police dog is recovering after being stabbed by a suspect that officers were chasing through a San Diego riverbed.

Police say the suspect was wanted for a previous assault.

"He's a prolific suspect here in the riverbed. We've had multiple incidents with him,” said Lt. Casey Gini, SDPD.

In video captured at the scene, the police dog, named Carson, follows the suspect into the water. The man is seen stabbing the dog several times.

"He retrieved a screwdriver from his pocket and began stabbing the K-9 in the head,” said Lt. Gini.

At that point, the K-9 handler recalls the dog.

Police eventually arrested the suspect after using a bean bag shotgun and taser.

Carson was immediately taken to a vet for his injuries.

"He did receive the two stab wounds on the top of his head and then he had a third stab on the roof of his mouth,” said Officer Jonathan Wiese, K-9 handler.

Officer Wiese says no other officers were injured thanks to Carson's good work. He shared that Carson, who lives with him and his family, is expected to make a full recovery and he'll be back on the job in no time.

"The kids were already checking up on him. I'm sure he'll get extra belly rubs and kisses when he gets home tonight,”

Heroic rescues are not uncommon for the SDPD K-9 unit. Officer Wiese was the officer who happened to be on scene back in 2020 when a father drove his car off of sunset cliffs – his two young twin daughters inside.

Wiese used a lengthy dog lease at the time to repel down the cliffs. The dad and daughters were all rescued.

He says both incidents represent just another day on the job: "It's never a dull moment.”

