Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Man stabbed to death in Clairemont home; 1 person in custody

clairemont_stabbing_050222.jpg
KGTV
clairemont_stabbing_050222.jpg
Posted at 6:00 AM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 10:21:02-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – One person was taken into custody in connection with a stabbing death in Clairemont Monday morning, San Diego Police said.

At around 2:30 a.m., police were called to the 5100 block of Bowden Avenue in response to a reported injury in the neighborhood.

As officers headed to the scene, ABC 10News learned the incident was updated to an assault with a deadly weapon.

Responding officers arrived to find a man inside a home with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man suspected in the incident was located and taken into custody. Officers placed a spit hood over the man’s head during the arrest process, police officials said.

ABC 10News learned the suspect and victim were extended family members; both had been staying at the home where the victim was found.

No other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!