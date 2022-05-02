Man stabbed to death in Clairemont home; 1 person in custody

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – One person was taken into custody in connection with a stabbing death in Clairemont Monday morning, San Diego Police said.

At around 2:30 a.m., police were called to the 5100 block of Bowden Avenue in response to a reported injury in the neighborhood.

As officers headed to the scene, ABC 10News learned the incident was updated to an assault with a deadly weapon.

Responding officers arrived to find a man inside a home with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man suspected in the incident was located and taken into custody. Officers placed a spit hood over the man’s head during the arrest process, police officials said.

ABC 10News learned the suspect and victim were extended family members; both had been staying at the home where the victim was found.

No other information was immediately released.