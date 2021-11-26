Marine Corps Recruit Depot investigating report of gunshots fired in Talmadge

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Military authorities Friday responded to a report of gunshots at an apartment complex in the Talmadge neighborhood.

The incident was first reported at 10:30 a.m. at the complex at 4479 Altadena Ave.

San Diego Police officers were first called out but turned the investigation over to U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot officials, as the complex is located on federal property, an SDPD officer said.

According to the SDPD, no injuries were reported, but no further information was available.

An MCRD media representative couldn't be reached for comment.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.