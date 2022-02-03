Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

San Diego Police investigate deadly Talmadge shooting

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
talmadge_shooting_020222.jpg
Posted at 8:40 AM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 11:40:07-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are investigating a shooting in the Talmadge neighborhood that left a man dead Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched to an area near El Cajon Boulevard and 50th Street just before 10 p.m. in response to a report of a man found with gunshot wounds.

The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details on the incident, including a description of the possible shooter, were not immediately available.

SDPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER