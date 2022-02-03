San Diego Police investigate deadly Talmadge shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are investigating a shooting in the Talmadge neighborhood that left a man dead Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched to an area near El Cajon Boulevard and 50th Street just before 10 p.m. in response to a report of a man found with gunshot wounds.

The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details on the incident, including a description of the possible shooter, were not immediately available.

SDPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.