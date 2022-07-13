San Diego Police investigate body discovery off Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are investigating the discovery of a body off Sunset Cliffs Wednesday morning.

Police said a person walking off Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, near Claibornes Cove, spotted the body that had washed ashore.

ABC 10News learned the body was decomposing; responding police officers believed the body was that of a male, based on initial observations.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner was sent to the scene, and additional firefighters and lifeguards were dispatched to the area to assist with recovery efforts.

Police did not immediately release any additional information.