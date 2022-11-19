San Diego Police: Gun-toting woman steals safe from motel in Midway area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A gun-wielding thief robbed a Midway-area motel Friday, authorities reported.

The robber, who appeared to be in her 40s, confronted an employee in the office of the Heritage Inn at 3333 Channel Way shortly after 4:30 P.M., pointed a gun at the victim, and demanded cash, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The worker responded by handing the business's safe to her, SDPD Officer Robert Heims said.

The thief, described as a roughly 5-feet-9-inch, 250-pound woman wearing a black sweater, fled with the lockbox in an unknown direction.