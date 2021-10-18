San Diego Police: Driver ejected in possible DUI-related crash in Tierrasanta

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was seriously injured Monday when he was ejected from his vehicle after losing control and hitting multiple barriers including the center divide and a bus bench on Santo Road in Tierrasanta.

A 30-year-old man in a 2015 black Dodge Challenger was driving southbound on Santo Road near Shields Street when he jumped the curb into northbound traffic around 11 p.m. Sunday. According to a release from the San Diego Police Department, the man crossed back into southbound traffic and exited the roadway impacting "shrubs, plants, trees, a bus bench and a retaining wall along the east side of the street," before swerving into the northbound lanes where he was ejected from the vehicle.

The vehicle came to rest in the No. 1 lane of north Santo Road. Police found the driver laying unconscious in the roadway behind his vehicle.

The man is in stable condition with cuts to his legs and face, as well as facial fractures and internal injuries, according to the release.

No other information was release, though alcohol is believed to be factor in the accident. The San Diego Police Department Traffic Division was investigating the accident.