San Diego Police: Car hits scooter rider in Linda Vista, flees scene

SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- A man riding a scooter suffered injuries after a car struck him and the driver fled in Linda Vista, police said Tuesday.

A 38-year-old man was riding a scooter in the northbound bike lane on the 6900 block of Linda Vista Road when a black Cadillac sedan veered to the right and struck him around 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man suffered a broken nose, fractured shoulder and cuts on his face, police reported.

The driver fled the scene; no other description of the vehicle or driver was released.

Police did not release any further information.

The SDPD Traffic Division is investigating the accident.