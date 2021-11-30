Watch
San Diego Police: Car hits scooter rider in Linda Vista, flees scene

Posted at 7:05 AM, Nov 30, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- A man riding a scooter suffered injuries after a car struck him and the driver fled in Linda Vista, police said Tuesday.

A 38-year-old man was riding a scooter in the northbound bike lane on the 6900 block of Linda Vista Road when a black Cadillac sedan veered to the right and struck him around 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man suffered a broken nose, fractured shoulder and cuts on his face, police reported.

The driver fled the scene; no other description of the vehicle or driver was released.

Police did not release any further information.

The SDPD Traffic Division is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
