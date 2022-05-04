San Diego Police: Body found across street from Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A body was found in an area across the street from Petco Park in downtown San Diego, police said Wednesday.

San Diego Police confirmed a deceased man was found just before 5 a.m. in the 800 block of Trevor Hoffman Way, near the pedestrian bridge to the convention center.

An SDPD official told ABC 10News the body appeared to have been there for an extended period of time, but it is unclear exactly how long.

There is no immediate word on the unidentified man’s cause of death.

Officers closed off the area as part of their investigation.