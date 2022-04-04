San Diego Police: Armed robbers force way into Logan Heights home, rob occupants

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are searching for four people suspected of following a person into a Logan Heights home and carrying out a home invasion robbery.

At around 3:15 a.m. Monday, officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Evans Street over a reported home invasion.

Police said four people armed with guns and wearing masks followed someone to the house and then forced their way inside.

The suspected robbers took cell phones, a gaming console, cash, and other personal property before fleeing the area in a red car.

The victims were not injured.

As police investigated the incident, another robbery was reported several miles away with the perpetrators matching the description of the robbers in the Logan Heights case.

Police are looking into the possibility of a series or connection between the two robberies.