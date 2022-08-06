San Diego pizza restaurant on the brink of closing after 68 years

SAN DIEGO. (KGTV) - A family-owned pizza restaurant in Normal Heights is on the brink of closure, but they’re not ready to give up yet.

Venice Pizza House has been open for 68 years on El Cajon Blvd. Owner Joe Lo Medico’s father-in-law started the shop in 1954 and Joe has been involved since he moved from Italy in 1956.

Recently, Lo Medico said they’ve been hit with many hurdles, including the rising cost of food prices and bills. He said the worst issue they’ve felt recently is a staffing shortage, and that’s one of the main reasons they almost made the decision to close their doors for good.

Lo Medico said his son runs the shop now and made the tough decision to close.

“My son decided a couple days ago, by the end of August that he was going to close the doors. It hit me like a ton of bricks,” he said.

He asked his son to give it one final try then called an old employee to ask if he would come to lend a hand while they try to hire more employees. Now, the restaurant will be staying open for at least a few more months and this family is hoping they’ll be able to hire extra staff and keep customers coming in.