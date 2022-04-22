San Diego PD's longest-serving female officer celebrates retirement

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After 36 years of serving the City of San Diego, SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said her goodbyes on Thursday.

Lt. Brown graduated from the police academy in 1986. "There were women in patrol but not a ton. There weren't a whole lot of role models," she told ABC 10News during her retirement celebration at SDPD headquarters.

"I did 21 years in patrol before I went to an admin assignment where I went to our research, analysis and planning unit and then our vice admin unit and then I was fortunate enough to be promoted to lieutenant and for three years I was actually the [Public Information Officer]," she added.

Most recently, she served in the homicide unit where she worked high-profile cases.

One of her most memorable experiences as an officer was during the Great Blackout of 2011. "The power in the southwestern United States went out. There was a big power outage," she added.

She's leaving the department with a shadowbox holding every badge for every rank she's held. It highlights her impressive career as a female leader.

"She is a perfect example of what we want young women who want to be in law enforcement [to] aspire to [be]," said City Councilmember Chris Cate.