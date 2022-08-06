San Diego organizations address community concerns on monkeypox virus

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Recently, the County of San Diego followed the state's lead declaring a local state of emergency as monkeypox continues to spread.

In response, several organizations collaborated to launch a virtual town hall meeting to inform, help prevent and discuss on keeping our communities safe… ABC 10 news reporter Gabriela Martinez attended the virtual event and has more information on the county’s efforts to address this virus.

From public health representatives to an infectious disease expert, local leaders say they’re better prepared after the covid-19 pandemic to now address the monkeypox virus.

“The county of San Diego is taking this virus very serious, we started an active public information campaign, we held vaccination events,” says chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors Nathan Fletcher.

An initiative launched with an active virtual platform on the San Diego County web page as well as other streams of communication.

“We have launched a text alert system and we encourage you to sign up for text alerts, we encourage you to visit our county website,” shares Dr. Wilma J. Wooten.

On the health and human services division agency page, the public can access the current number of cases, information on the signs of monkeypox, treatment, prevention, how to keep safe and an interactive map.

“We are now at 71 cases, and these are 71 confirmed or probable cases,” says Dr. Wilma J. Wooten. Dr. Wilma adds, “The county map that shows the various locations where current vaccinations sites can be found.”

In addition the county has launched a texting system of communication to keep the community informed.

“We have posted our town hall meetings on the website, if you want to get information text COSD monkeypox 2468-311 to get alerts and notices that we disseminate,” said Dr. Wilma.

The association for the advancement of colored people along with other organizations are planning to continue holding town hall meetings with the goal of preventing the spread of monkeypox in San Diego.