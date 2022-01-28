San Diego officials open new Youth Transition Campus in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — At-risk youth will soon be moving into a brand new facility as San Diego County opens its new Youth Transition Campus near Serra Mesa.

The facility will house more than 90 kids. It features an open courtyard with basketball and handball courts and even an amphitheater.

It will have a state-of-the-art kitchen, school, and gym. The youth who will be living there will be between the ages of 13-20. And have all been sentenced to serve time.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher says this brand new campus is more than just new buildings but will provide added resources to help get these young people back on track.

“We’re committed to making sure everyone has the opportunity and given the right other children have by birth that they didn’t," said Fletcher.

"To be in a loving environment with supportive people there. To have healthcare and mental health care and whatever education they need.”

The next phase of this project is to replace what was known as the Juvenile Hall building.