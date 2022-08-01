San Diego native, daughter seek help after losing their home in Oak Fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego native and her daughter are turning to the community for help after the Oak Fire in Mariposa County destroyed their home and everything they owned.

Dana Robinson says she was at work when fire officials closed the roads near her home. She and her daughter, 11-year-old Lola Robinson, didn't have the opportunity to go home and grab anything. Robinson didn't learn until the next day that they lost everything in the fire.

“There was nothing left," said Robinson, who has been staying at a friend's motor home since the devastating loss. Her daughter has been staying with her grandmother.

“It was miraculous that we got that house. Because I’ve been raising her on my own for seven or eight years without any help from her dad. I’m a social worker. I don’t make a lot of money and for us to have a two-bedroom house that I could pay for without any help…it was literally a miracle."

Dana grew up in San Diego and she moved to Mariposa County just a few years ago to help others.

“That house has a lot of memories…”

Lola says the most heart-wrenching loss was the loss of her beloved teddy bear Mr. Snuggles, which was given to her by her great-grandmother who passed away.

“Mr. Snuggles was the only thing I had of my grandma."

Also lost in the fire were their great-grandma’s antiques and irreplaceable family photos.

“There was a lot of art I had drawn over the years and like a bunch of pictures," said Lola, whose passion is being an artist.

Dana says the loss of their home feels like the second time the two of them have lost everything. In 2014, the mother and daughter fled to a domestic violence shelter where they lived before finding this two-bedroom home, which meant everything to them.

“It was really like our sanctuary."

Loved ones have created a GoFundme account for donations in hopes of helping Dana and Lola after their tragic loss.