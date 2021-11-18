San Diego named ‘Top 10 Digital City’ by government survey

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Many cities across the U.S. have implemented a more innovative approach amid a pandemic, but San Diego is one of the top "digital friendly" cities of them all in America, according to a new report released Wednesday by the Center for Digital Government (CDG).

San Diego tied with Los Angeles for second place this year, with San Jose topping the list for major U.S. cities.

The 2021 Digital Cities Survey, which recognized cities using technology to tackle social challenges, enhance cybersecurity, improve transparency and much more.

“There is nothing better than being able to use innovation and technology to create more opportunities for the people we proudly serve,” said Jonathan Behnke, San Diego's Chief Information Officer. "There are now more ways to get connected than ever before with a major expansion of public Wi-Fi and hundreds of new devices available to check out from libraries."

Here’s the top ten cities which made the list:

San Jose San Diego/Los Angeles San Francisco Charlotte, NC Mesa, AZ Albuquerque, NM Phoenix, AZ Louisville, KY Las Vegas, NV El Paso, TX

CDG will hold a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 8 to honor the diligence of the city. The event is also open to the public.