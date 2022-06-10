San Diego moves into level two of water shortage contingency plan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In following Governor Gavin Newsom’s order to conserve water, several cities have put in place new rules to help reduce water waste.

San Diego is moving into level two of its water shortage contingency plan. This means as of Friday, people will have to wait 48 hours after it rains before you can water their lawn.

Sprinkler systems will have to be on a set timer, and you can’t wash your car at home.

The Vallecitos Water District which is based out of San Marcos has also moved into a level two drought alert, which means you can’t water your lawn between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. And you can’t hose down areas such as patios, driveways, or sidewalks.

The Vista Irrigation District will implement changes to its rules on June 18th. This means homes, apartments, condos, businesses, and public agencies will have assigned landscaping watering days based on the address.

The Public Information Officer for the City of San Diego, Jose Ysea, says they understand it will take a while for people to get used to these changes.

He adds, “ We're not going to be penalizing anyone here at least not, in the beginning, this is an educational effort. We're asking residents to be mindful of how they're using their water and not wasting it."