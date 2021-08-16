San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to meet with state leaders, discuss city funding

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is on his way to Sacramento to try and secure more funding for the region before the state budget is finalized.

While lawmakers have already set aside $200 million in state funding for San Diego, Mayor Todd Gloria says he’s not done working to get more money for the second largest city in California.

"I want them to understand what San Diego’s key interests are, priorities as well, and to collaborate to get San Diego’s fair share of the state's limited state resources," says Gloria.

Mayor Gloria will be meeting with Governor Gavin Newsom and leaders of the State Senate and Assembly. He says he's looking to secure funding to help pay for city initiatives dealing with homelessness, fixing up roads, and providing affordable housing.

During this trip, he will also meet with state representatives for the Housing and Utility Departments looking to get clarification for the city’s plans for a new sports arena. This comes as the city is restarting the process of redeveloping the 48 acres it owns in the Midway District area.

The initial effort was scrapped in June after the state determined San Diego violated the rules requiring the land be offered to affordable housing developers first. The San Diego City Council voted earlier this month to declare the area surplus land, which opens up the legal process to start the bidding from affordable housing developers.

"I'm not interested in doing the usual San Diego thing where we talk about it over and over again. We want to get this project done," Gloria says.

Mayor Gloria returns Tuesday.