San Diego man murdered in Mexico outside popular nightclub, family says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The family of a San Diego man told ABC 10News that he was murdered early Saturday morning outside of a popular nightclub in downtown Ensenada, where he was visiting other family members for the holiday weekend.

According to the family of 37-year-old Ruben Naranjo, a group of security guards at Papas & Beer nightclub assaulted Naranjo and his family members after a fight broke out when Naranjo asked to use the restroom. A close family member told ABC 10News that one of the guards threw the first punch.

According to authorities, upon arriving at the scene, they observed a man providing first aid to a second man who was lying on the public road, after noticing a fight between several men. An ambulance was called to the scene and the man was pronounced dead.

Police in Ensenada have arrested four men for alleged homicide. Naranjo’s family said that the four men are security guards with the nightclub.

According to Naranjo’s family, he was a father to two boys and he worked as a custodian with the Grossmont Union High School District. A spokesperson sent the following statement on Monday.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a member of the GUHSD family. We’ll be here to support Ruben’s family in any way we can during this difficult time."

ABC 10News has reached out to the nightclub for a comment. We are waiting for a response.

The family is collecting donations. Link below.

https://ie.gofundme.com/f/ruben-naranjo-cervantes

