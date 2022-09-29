San Diego man convicted of selling pills that caused marine's overdose death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego man is set to be sentenced early next year for selling fentanyl-laced pills that caused the overdose death of an active-duty U.S. Marine.

A federal jury found 22-year-old Nameer Mohammad Atta guilty on Tuesday of distributing fentanyl resulting in death for selling pills that killed the victim identified by the U.S. Attorney's Office as C.M.R., a 26-year- old active-duty lance corporal.

The prosecution's sentencing brief states C.M.R. was found in his barracks at Miramar in May of 2020 "in the midst of an overdose." Fellow service members and responding paramedics tried in vain to revive him.

Prosecutors allege Atta sold the victim counterfeit pills in April and May while knowing they contained fentanyl, and also told buyers on social media that his pills were the "most trusted" in San Diego, while texting others to say his were the "most trusted" and "most potent" in the area.